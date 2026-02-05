Virginia State Police launch Operation Disrupt to combat dangerous driving on I-64

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are bringing back their annual Operation Disrupt campaign to promote safe driving and reduce traffic fatalities across the state.

The initiative targets distracted and impaired driving along Interstate 64, with plans to expand to other major highways in the coming months. The operation covers 299 miles of I-64 throughout Virginia, crossing through Richmond.

Police say the campaign will boost traffic enforcement and education initiatives, focusing on distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding and seatbelt safety.

The renewed effort comes as 46 people have already died in crashes in Virginia this year. While that represents a decrease from 2025, officers want that number to be at zero.

Additional troopers will be stationed on I-64 across the Commonwealth Thursday and Friday, specifically targeting dangerous driving behaviors.

In the coming months, Operation Disrupt will expand to Interstate 95, Interstate 81 and Interstate 66.

The campaign launches as traffic is expected to pick up along with rising temperatures.

