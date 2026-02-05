Flying Squirrels hosting job fairs for part-time, seasonal positions ahead of first season at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a series of job fairs before their inaugural season at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels are looking to fill several part-time and seasonal positions, including guest experience representative, fan services associate, store associate, lead retail associate, ticket seller, mascot and Squirrels Squad entertainment team member.

The first job fair, sponsored by Virginia Union University, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the university's Living and Learning Center, located at 1813-1899 Bath Street in Richmond.

Richmond City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille is sponsoring the second job fair on Monday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lucks Field, located at 1925 U Street in Richmond.

Another job fair will be hosted on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond).

Click here to read more about available positions.

