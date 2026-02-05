Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Flying Squirrels hosting job fairs for part-time, seasonal positions ahead of first season at CarMax Park

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Feb 5, 2026
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are hosting a series of job fairs before their inaugural season at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels are looking to fill several part-time and seasonal positions, including guest experience representative, fan services associate, store associate, lead retail associate, ticket seller, mascot and Squirrels Squad entertainment team member.

The first job fair, sponsored by Virginia Union University, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the university's Living and Learning Center, located at 1813-1899 Bath Street in Richmond.

Richmond City Council President Dr. Cynthia Newbille is sponsoring the second job fair on Monday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lucks Field, located at 1925 U Street in Richmond.

Another job fair will be hosted on Thursday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Diamond (3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond).

Click here to read more about available positions.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone