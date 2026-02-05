Man sentenced 30 years in prison for killing 19-year-old on I-85

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie man will serve 30 years in prison for the murder of 19-year-old T'miya Murphy on I-85 in 2023.

Zayah Elijah Phelps, 23, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years of incarceration after pleading guilty to first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and malicious shooting at a vehicle in connection with the homicide of T’miya Murphy on August 1, 2023, on I-85 southbound near the 63-mile marker in Dinwiddie County.

“This case was never just about a conviction—it was about honoring the life of the victim, T’miya Murphy and ensuring accountability for a senseless act of violence,” said Amanda Nicole Mann, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dinwiddie County. “Our office, alongside the Virginia State Police, pursued justice with purpose and resolve every step of the way. While no sentence can ever replace a life lost, today’s outcome affirms that violent acts in Dinwiddie County will be met with firm and unwavering consequences.”



Search continues for person who killed driver on Virginia interstate

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.