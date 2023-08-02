Search continues for the person who killed a Chesterfield driver on Virginia interstate

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The teenager who was shot and killed while driving on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County on Tuesday was identified Wednesday as T'miya Murphy, 19, of South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Murphy was a 2022 graduate of Thomas Dale High School, according to classmates.

T'miya Murphy/Facebook T'miya Murphy



Someone in a passing vehicle fired shots at Murphy's 2017 Kia Optima as she drove south on I-85 at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, August 1.

"Immediately following the shooting, the sedan crossed the southbound lanes of 85 and crashed on the right shoulder on I-85," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting.

A woman who heard the Tuesday morning gunshots said it sounded like 10 or more shots were fired.

“[I did not hear a] car speeding off, didn’t hear a crash or anything like that," the woman, who asked her identity be protected, told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. "Just Sirens, sirens, sirens."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The Virginia State Police preliminary investigation indicates this was not a road rage incident and investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

“It’s very sad, you know, I pray for her family," the woman who heard the gunshots said. "I pray for everyone that has to deal with these types of loss because it’s unanswered and you don’t know why."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation was asked to call Virginia State Police by calling 804-609-5656 or #77 from a cell phone.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

