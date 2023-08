DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to a shooting incident on Interstate 85 near U.S. Route 1 on Tuesday morning.

All southbound travel lanes are closed at mile marker 63 while troopers continue their investigation.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said to seek alternate routes for the time being.

This is a developing story