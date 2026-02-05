Man shot at Richmond gas station, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot at a Shell gas station in South Richmond Wednesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The incident occurred around 10:35 p.m. at the Shell station on Commerce Road.

Paramedics were loading an adult male into an ambulance when Burkett arrived at the scene.

The victim appeared to be sitting up and talking with first responders and paramedics before being transported to VCU Medical Center with lights and sirens activated.

Multiple customers were inside the convenience store at the time of the shooting, requiring police to secure the perimeter and safely evacuate everyone from the building to their cars.

Richmond Police detectives and forensics teams responded to the scene to collect evidence and investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.