Gov. Spanberger announces statewide internship grant program to expand paid opportunities

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger announced a new statewide internship program Wednesday night, aimed at expanding paid work opportunities for college students.

The program, called "InternshipsVA," will help employers provide more paid internship opportunities to students.

According to its website, the program can provide grants to qualifying organizations with no more than 150 Virginia employees that provide paid internships for students enrolled in public and private Virginia colleges and universities. Employers must apply in advance of the internship.

Lieutenant Governor Ghazala Hashmi spoke at the announcement and praised the initiative.

"It's not just about helping students find summer jobs. It really is about building clear career pathways so that what happens in a classroom connects directly with what happens in the workplace," Hashmi said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.