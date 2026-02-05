Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Anonymous' Jane Dough to open Richmond bakery in Bellevue

Sourdough bread loaves are among Jane Dough RVA bakery’s specialties.
RICHMOND, Va. -- A new bakery is rising in Bellevue. Jane Dough RVA has signed on to open at 4029 MacArthur Ave., the new development that’s taking shape along the Northside neighborhood’s main commercial drag. The real Jane behind Jane Dough is Jane Lukas, who’s been running the bakery as a pop-up in recent years and traces the business’s roots to the early days of the pandemic.
Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

