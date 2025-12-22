Missing: 14-year-old Brayden Farrar last seen in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are searching for 14-year-old Brayden Farrar, who was reported as a runaway.

Farrar was last seen at the Rockwood Office Park in Midlothian around midnight on December 22. Police believe he is traveling on foot.

The teen is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey NASA hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Farrar has autism, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.