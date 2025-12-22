Police close Interstate 95 North in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All lanes are closed on Interstate 95 north near Lewistown Road in Hanover County due to police activity.

Traffic was backed up at mile marker 89 for more than three miles at about 11:35 a.m.

Police have not yet shared information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

