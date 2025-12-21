Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Henrico grocery store; 5 Virginia players win $50,000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A ticket sold at a Henrico grocery store scored $150,000 in Saturday's billion-dollar Powerball drawing, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix at White Oak Village (South Laburnum Avenue) in eastern Henrico, officials announced on Sunday.

Additionally, five Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia, including one bought in Powhatan, won $50,000:

7-Eleven. 14533 Lee Road in Chantilly

Food Lion, 1859 East Little Creek Road in Norfolk

BJ’s, 6607 Wilson Blvd. in Falls Church

Murphy USA, 1860 Stavemill Crossing Lane in Powhatan

Online, using the Virginia Lottery mobile app.

Saturday's winning numbers were 4, 5, 28, 52 and 69, with red Powerball 20.The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.6 billion after there were no big winners in Saturday night’s drawing.

The jackpot for the next drawing – on Monday night – is the fourth largest in the Powerball game and the fifth largest among US lottery jackpots, according to a news release. It will be the 46th drawing in the current jackpot run.

Saturday’s drawing marks the second time the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion, Powerball said.

If a player hits the jackpot Monday, they can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.6 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $735.3 million.

While no one won the grand prize Saturday, tickets sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Ohio matched all five white balls to win $1 million, Powerball said.

Saturday’s drawing also produced 112 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets that won $150,000 prizes, according to the news release.

A ticket in New Jersey won a $500,000 prize after matching all five black balls in a Double Play drawing, Powerball said. Double Play is a $1 add-on feature that lets players replay their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing for a chance to win up to $10 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball’s jackpot are 1 out of 292.2 million, though the odds are better for smaller cash prizes, some as low as $4.

The Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.



