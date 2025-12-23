Zach shows love to New Kent pup that means the world to his school family. 🐕❤️

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A beloved therapy dog at New Kent Elementary School could receive life-saving treatment for cancer thanks to a grant from Fetch a Cure's Companions in Crisis program.

Bowie, a 6-year-old therapy dog who works with Dr. Therese O'Dea at the school, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma after falling on the playground a couple of months ago.

"Bowie is like our family here, honestly. He makes us all feel better every day. He cheers us up. He calms us down. He gets so much joy out of being here and then that gives us so much joy," O'Dea said.

The diagnosis came as a shock, especially given Bowie's young age. He had just graduated from being a therapy dog in August.

The cost of canine cancer treatment presented a significant financial challenge.

"Obviously vet costs, especially associated with canine cancer is something that like most households really, it's not an option. And Bowie is more than just like our family dog. He's honestly, he's our schoolboy. So I wanted to do anything that I possibly could for him," O'Dea said.

When Fetch a Cure called last week to confirm the grant approval, it opened up treatment possibilities that weren't previously available.

"I wasn't sure we were going to do treatment honestly and they've made it even an option. So we're we're so, so, so excited. We have a great feeling about what this means for Bowie," O'Dea said.

CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel recently lost his best friend, Walter the Weather Dog, to cancer. Zach wanted to meet Dr. O'Dea and Bowie to not only show his support but honor them with a gift card as part of CBS 6 Gives' Month of Giving.

"It is nothing on the scale of what Fetch is able to do financially, but we have a gift for you," Zach said. "So any of those nights that you're just worn out both physically and emotionally and you just want to order out for food, it'll do that several times over. It'll pay for all the gas to get to and from the doctor for you and Bowie and we'll be rooting for you."