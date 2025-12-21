Christmas on Wendhurst ends 27-year run of holiday lights display: 'Best memories'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Christmas on Wendhurst will go dark for good this year, ending a 27-year tradition that transformed a Glen Allen home into a nationally recognized holiday destination.

From being featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" and beyond, Al and Esther Thompson have invited anyone and everyone to stop by for a visit. What started with a few lights on some bushes back in 1999 has cultivated into the global phenomenon we know and love today.

The beloved Richmond-area Christmas lights display has drawn visitors from across the region year after year, becoming a cherished holiday tradition for countless families. No area of the house has been left untouched, with every decoration or display being homemade.

But it's not just lights. The house also features interactive puzzles, a mailbox for wish lists, mistletoe and, of course, the one and only Santa.

Ethan Ziegelhofer, one of the many visitors who came to see the display, was impressed by the intricate details.

"Well, they have like a lot of angels that are just very like detailed and stuff that I think are cool," Ziegelhofer said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Kids talk about magic of Wendhurst Christmas lights

Abigail Franklin and her friends made a special trip to say goodbye to the display that has been part of their holiday memories for years.

"We're gonna drive by it and relive all of our best memories," one boy said. "May you rest in peace, Wendhurst."

"This place is a good job, y'all bring happiness to a lot of people," Franklin said.

The Thompsons will be honored on CBS 6 News with a special tribute this week.

The final night to view the lights will be on New Year's Eve at 10 p.m.

