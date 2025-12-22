'Simply no words:' Hopewell mourns sudden death of veteran educator, school board member

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell City Public Schools are mourning the "immeasurable loss" of longtime school board member and former assistant superintendent Linda Hyslop, district officials announced Sunday morning.

Leaders said they are heartbroken by the news of her sudden passing, calling Hyslop a "gift to the school district and city."

"She was the school division's greatest champion for students and staff," officials wrote. "Her dedicated service as a lifetime employee and long-standing school board member will be forever acknowledged, honored and remembered."

Hyslop began teaching for the district nearly six decades ago and served as assistant superintendent for more than a decade from 1997-2010.

She then served as executive director of the Virginia Association for Teaching, Learning and Leading (formerly Virginia ASCD) before joining the board of John Tyler Community College. She was then appointed to the Hopewell School Board in 2014.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, district officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

