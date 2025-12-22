Virginia man giving away late father's die-cast coin bank collection for free during holidays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 67-year-old collector in Henrico is giving away his late father's extensive collection of die-cast coin banks after they sat unused in storage for years.

William Birdsong, who describes himself as someone who collects "just about everything," inherited the miniature metal vehicles from his father, who displayed them throughout his home in the 1990s.

"I just think dad was into the trucks because he always drove a truck," Birdsong said.

The collection includes dozens of pristine die-cast vehicles in original boxes, featuring various sizes, designs and brand names. Each vehicle functions as a coin bank with a slot on top and a key-operated compartment underneath to retrieve saved money.

"They're basically just fancy places to put your change," Birdsong said.

After the collection moved "from one attic to another attic," Birdsong attempted to sell the items online but found no buyers at any price.

"eBay, I asked my friends on Facebook and nobody seemed to want them at any price," he said.

Now he's decided to give them away for free during the holiday season.

"If I can't give away free toys on Christmas, I'm doing something wrong," Birdsong said.

His only requirement is that the coin banks go to someone who will appreciate them, whether a charity or an individual child.

"Just trying to get them out to anybody who can enjoy them and maybe give them a good home and puts some pennies in them, God forbid, and save some money," he said.

The entire collection is available first-come, first-served at no charge.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

We want to hear your voice too! If you know someone we should profile, email newstips@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.