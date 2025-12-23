Henrico townhome fire contained, no injuries in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A fire damaged at least one townhome in Henrico County on Tuesday morning, according to a Henrico Public Safety spokesperson.

Henrico Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Rivanna Hill Road, just off Telegraph Road in Glen Allen, shortly before 11 a.m.

Once on scene, crews began fighting a fire at a three-story townhome.

Crews have marked the fire under control and the Fire Marshall's Office is on scene investigating the cause.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.