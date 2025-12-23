Tractor-trailer crashes into minivan killing 3 on Virginia interstate

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. — Three people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed when a tractor trailer crashed into their minivan on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the 2014 Volvo tractor trailer, identified by police as 58-year-old El Hadji Karamoko Quattara, was charged with reckless driving with additional charges pending.

Police say Quattara drove his tractor trailer off the right side of Interstate 81 North and struck a 2025 Honda Odyssey which was stopped on the right shoulder.

"There were six occupants in the Honda. The driver, 65-year-old Lorraine Renee Williams, and passenger, 49-year-old Ebony Latasha Williams, were wearing their seatbelts and a 2-year-old was properly secured in a child safety seat. All three were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they later died," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

"Three other passengers, a 63-year-old male, a 73-year-old male and a 10-year-old female were wearing their seatbelts and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries received in the crash," the spokesperson said.

The crash was reported at about 11:08 p.m. at the 145-mile-marker.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.