Christmas Day temperatures reaching 62 degrees in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Morning rain will give way to eventual clearing through the day on Tuesday, highs will climb into the upper 50s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the lower 40s.

A milder stretch of weather begins tomorrow with temperatures approaching 60 degrees, continuing through at least Christmas Day.

Wednesday appears to be one of the warmer days with highs in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Christmas Day will feature early morning rain giving way to sunshine and very warm temperatures for the holiday.

A major pattern change arrives early next week when a frontal system moves through Sunday, bringing much colder temperatures to Richmond and central Virginia

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.