New Kent County teen Gavin Adkins killed in crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A New Kent County teenager was killed Sunday afternoon when he drove off Route 60 and hit a tree.

Virginia State Police identified the deceased driver as 18-year-old Gavin Awessew Adkins.

"At approximately 2 p.m., a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling westbound on Route 60 when it ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side. The vehicle then caught fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about the Sunday crash. "The New Kent Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

