Truck crash closes Interstate 95 lanes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — All southbound lanes and some northbound lanes are closed near the Belvidere Street exit in downtown Richmond (near mile maker 76), due to a Monday morning truck crash.

Images from the scene showed a crashed truck in the median of the interstate.

Virginia 511

Southbound traffic is being detoured at exit 79. Avoid the area.

Virginia State Police has not yet shared details of the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.