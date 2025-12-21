Daughtry scores 17 off the bench, Richmond defeats Citadel 80-56

RICHMOND, Va. — Jaden Daughtry's 17 points off the bench helped lead Richmond to an 80-56 victory against Citadel on Saturday.

Daughtry had four steals for the Spiders (10-2). Mike Walz scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds.

The Bulldogs (3-10) were led by Logan Applegate, who posted 10 points. Braxton Williams also added 10 points and three steals for Citadel.

Richmond took the lead with 18:43 left in the first half and did not trail again. Walz led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 42-32 at the break. Richmond pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Citadel by 14 points in the final half, as Daughtry led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.