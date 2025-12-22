Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senior Alert issued for missing Richmond woman with cognitive impairment

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025
Phylis Menefee Hening
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old Richmond woman who went missing Sunday evening and suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Virginia State Police said Phylis Menefee Hening was last seen at 8 p.m. on Decatur Street on the city's Southside.

Police described Hening as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

Hening was last seen wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pajama pants with multi-colored anchors and black shoes.

Police believe she is on foot and said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety due to her cognitive condition.

Anyone with information about Hening's whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

A Senior Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

