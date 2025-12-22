Senior Alert issued for missing Richmond woman with cognitive impairment

RICHMOND, Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old Richmond woman who went missing Sunday evening and suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Virginia State Police said Phylis Menefee Hening was last seen at 8 p.m. on Decatur Street on the city's Southside.

Police described Hening as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray-brown hair.

Hening was last seen wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pajama pants with multi-colored anchors and black shoes.

Police believe she is on foot and said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety due to her cognitive condition.

Anyone with information about Hening's whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond City Police at 804-646-5100.

A Senior Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, CODI Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

