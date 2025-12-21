A dry Sunday, a bit warmer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The winter solstice occurs today at 10:03 a.m.

Sun will mix with occasional cloudiness today, with mostly cloudy hours at times. It will be a bit warmer today with highs ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. After a cold front passes, some wind gusts over 15 mph are possible this afternoon, with some gusts over 20 mph at the coast.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Some teens are possible in our coldest outlying areas.

Monday will be colder with highs in the 40s.

A weak disturbance will pass through the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a few rain showers. This could start as a little sleet or patchy freezing rain to the north and west of Richmond, but temperatures will rise by daybreak Tuesday, changing any mix over to rain. Precipitation will be light and spotty.

Tuesday afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs 55-60. Temperatures for Christmas Eve will drop through the 40s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Christmas Day will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, mostly north of I-64.

Friday will be breezy and warm with highs 65-70. We will have variable cloudiness with the chance of a passing shower.

Saturday will be dry with highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

