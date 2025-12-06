🎁How you could win Taste of Virginia Diner Gift Basket

Did you see the Virginia Diner surprise Dominion Energy Christmas Parade volunteers with a Taste of Virginia Diner Gift Basket during Saturday's broadcast?

Don't miss your chance to score one too! It's super simple to enter. Just click here to comment “peanuts” and tag a friend on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page for your chance to win.

Then we'll announce the randomly selected winner on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area.