Here is the list of counties that make up the WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area in Virginia.

AMELIA

BRUNSWICK

BUCKINGHAM

CAROLINE

CHARLES CITY

CHESTERFIELD

CUMBERLAND

DINWIDDIE

ESSEX

GOOCHLAND

GREENSVILLE

HANOVER

HENRICO

KING AND QUEEN

KING WILLIAM

LANCASTER

LOUISA

LUNENBURG

MIDDLESEX

NEW KENT

NORTHUMBERLAND

NOTTOWAY

ORANGE

POWHATAN

PRINCE EDWARD

PRINCE GEORGE

RICHMOND

SUSSEX

RICHMOND-IND

The following cities are also included in WTVR CBS 6 Viewing Area: