RVA Sports Awards: Check out who's in the lead; cast your vote now

RICHMOND, Va. -- Voting continues for the inaugural Richmond Region Tourism Foundation’s RVA Sports Awards.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, is presented by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Colonial Downs and honors people working to better the region through sports. CBS 6 is proud to be the media sponsor.

Here's a look at the current standings as of Wednesday, Jan. 5:

Techno Branded Swag Female Athlete of the Year

Kaitlyn McNeel – Godwin High School and Richmond Volleyball Club Keira D’ Amato – Individual Runner Cheta Emba – Team USA Rugby (Maggie Walker Governor’s School)

South State Bank Male Athlete of the Year

Chris Marston – Sportable Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland – Virginia Commonwealth University and Denver Nuggets Emiliano Terzaghi – Richmond Kickers

Synergy Technical Team of the Year

Chesterfield Little League Softball Patrick Henry High School Boys Varsity Volleyball Virginia Commonwealth University Baseball

Brown Distributing Coach of the Year

Marcus Lewis – Varina High School (Football) Kara Bacile - Steward School (Girls’ Basketball) Matt Barany – University of Richmond (Women’s Swimming and Diving)

Rebkee Moment of the Year

PONY League baseball players make history Richmond Raceway 20th Anniversary 9/11 Tribute Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond

Click here to cast your vote. Voting continues through Saturday, Jan. 15.

RVA Sports Awards

Athletes and coaches participating in all levels of sports – from youth leagues and high schools to colleges and the professional ranks – in the Richmond region and athletes who are from the area were eligible to be nominated.

“The Richmond Region is known for sports and full of champions,” J.C. Poma, Richmond Region Tourism Vice President of Community Relations said. “Sports helps build community pride and celebrates diversity. We can’t wait to honor those making a difference in our region...”

Organizers will also announce The Dominion Energy Community Champion, given to someone that has made a longstanding commitment to sports in the Richmond community and is bettering the region through sports.

Proceeds from the RVA Sports Awards support the Foundation’s Sports Tourism Grant initiative, which distributes grants to local sports organizations to develop new events and expand the promotion of existing events to attract new visitors to the region.

The event will also fund a scholarship program to support two annual scholarships for students at Virginia State University’s Sports and Hospitality Management Program and in the Center for Sport Leadership at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Richmond Region Tourism and works to advance the impact and benefit of tourism in the region by investing in local education, diversity and education and sports tourism programs.

“Whether it’s in the stands or sidelines, sports brings people together and builds a stronger community,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The RVA Sports Awards gives us the opportunity to celebrate those who help unite us.”

For more information on tickets, tables and sponsorships, click here.