Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ContestsRVA Sports Awards

Actions

Vote for Male Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

  • Curtis Allen – VUU Football
    NCAA Division II Rushing Leader (2,409 yds, 30 TDs), Set VUU Single-Season Record

  • John Cerminara – Masters Discus
    Won Masters 30 Shot Put and Discus at USATF Southeast Championships

  • Jacob Cooper – VSU Basketball
    Team and CIAA MVP, Led Trojans to Conference Dhampionship

  • Aidan O’Neil – Richmond Lacrosse
    A-10 Offensive Player of the Year, led Spiders to First-Wver NCAA Tournament Win

195_wide_80992860-3fb4-4f62-9e26-20df23412faf.jpeg

RVA Sports Awards Promo 480x360

Don't miss the 2026 RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Altria Theater