Vote for Male Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.
Curtis Allen – VUU Football
NCAA Division II Rushing Leader (2,409 yds, 30 TDs), Set VUU Single-Season Record
John Cerminara – Masters Discus
Won Masters 30 Shot Put and Discus at USATF Southeast Championships
Jacob Cooper – VSU Basketball
Team and CIAA MVP, Led Trojans to Conference Dhampionship
Aidan O’Neil – Richmond Lacrosse
A-10 Offensive Player of the Year, led Spiders to First-Wver NCAA Tournament Win