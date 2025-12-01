Vote for Male Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

Curtis Allen – VUU Football

NCAA Division II Rushing Leader (2,409 yds, 30 TDs), Set VUU Single-Season Record

John Cerminara – Masters Discus

Won Masters 30 Shot Put and Discus at USATF Southeast Championships

Jacob Cooper – VSU Basketball

Team and CIAA MVP, Led Trojans to Conference Dhampionship

Aidan O’Neil – Richmond Lacrosse

A-10 Offensive Player of the Year, led Spiders to First-Wver NCAA Tournament Win