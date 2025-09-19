🏆Nominations now open for RVA Sports Awards

Nominations will soon be open for the fifth annual RVA Sports Awards. Richmond Region Tourism Foundation is looking for the very best athletes and leaders in the community.

Athletes and coaches participating in all levels of sports in the Richmond Region – from youth leagues and high schools to colleges and the professional ranks – as well as athletes from the area can be nominated. Nominations are for nominees in our seven communities we cover: Chesterfield County, Hanover County, Henrico County, City of Richmond, Town of Ashland, New Kent County and the City of Colonial Heights.

Three finalists for each public voting category will be announced and public voting will take place Dec. 1-Jan. 4 via the Fan Voting Poll at WTVR.com. Fan voting will represent 75% of the final points total, while the distinguished panel of local sports media will represent 25% of the final points total.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 RVA Sports Awards Show on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

*If you are making multiple nominations, email ndutton@wtvr.com.