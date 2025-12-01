Vote for Youth Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the local youth athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sports and has made a positive impact on the Richmond Region in 2025.

Davion Brown – Trinity Football

Broke 804 Career Receiving Record, Led Titans to VISAA Title Game

Emerson Callis – Monacan Swimming

Two-time All Metro Swimmer of the Year, Won 4 State Championships

Marlee Gaskell – Midlothian Softball

Led Midlothian Softball to Undefeated State Championship, Class 5 State Player of the Year

Darius Gray – St. Christopher’s Football

Offensive and Defensive lineman, Rated No. 2 HS Prospect in Va.