Vote for Youth Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the local youth athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sports and has made a positive impact on the Richmond Region in 2025.

  • Davion Brown – Trinity Football 
    Broke 804 Career Receiving Record, Led Titans to VISAA Title Game

  • Emerson Callis – Monacan Swimming 
    Two-time All Metro Swimmer of the Year, Won 4 State Championships

  • Marlee Gaskell – Midlothian Softball 
    Led Midlothian Softball to Undefeated State Championship, Class 5 State Player of the Year

  • Darius Gray – St. Christopher’s Football 
    Offensive and Defensive lineman, Rated No. 2 HS Prospect in Va.

Don't miss the 2026 RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Altria Theater