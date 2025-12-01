Vote for Coach of the Year

Vote now for the coach who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

Rally Axselle– Atlee Boys Basketball

Led Atlee to First State Title in Program and Hanover County History

Cornell Core – James River Girls Track

Led Rapids to Second Straight State Championship

Jeremy Pruitt – Armstrong Football

School Record 12 Wins, Led Wildcats to Region 2A Title Game

Aaron Roussell – Richmond Women’s Basketball

A-10 Coach of the Year, Led Spiders to First-Ever NCAA Tournament Win



The Coach of the Year Year Award is sponsored by Brown Distributing