Vote for Coach of the Year

Rally Axselle– Atlee Boys Basketball
Led Atlee to First State Title in Program and Hanover County History
Cornell Core – James River Girls Track
Led Rapids to Second Straight State Championship
Jeremy Pruitt – Armstrong Football
School Record 12 Wins, Led Wildcats to Region 2A Title Game
- Aaron Roussell – Richmond Women’s Basketball
A-10 Coach of the Year, Led Spiders to First-Ever NCAA Tournament Win