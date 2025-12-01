Vote for Coach of the Year

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vote now for the coach who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

  • Rally Axselle– Atlee Boys Basketball
    Led Atlee to First State Title in Program and Hanover County History

  • Cornell Core – James River Girls Track
    Led Rapids to Second Straight State Championship

  • Jeremy Pruitt – Armstrong Football
    School Record 12 Wins, Led Wildcats to Region 2A Title Game

  • Aaron Roussell – Richmond Women’s Basketball
    A-10 Coach of the Year, Led Spiders to First-Ever NCAA Tournament Win
Don't miss the 2026 RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Altria Theater