Vote for Female Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.
Maggie Doogan – Richmond Basketball
A-10 Player of the Year, led Spiders to First-Ever NCAA Tournament Victory
CJ James – River City Sting
Owner/Coach/MVP for River City Sting Women’s Football Team
Amanda Lanyon – Randolph-Macon Softball
RMC Softball All-Time Leader in Several Offensive Categories. Led Yellow Jackets to Division III World Series National Semifinals
- Suzanne McWilliams – Triathlete
Represented Team USA in Triathlon at 2025 World Finals