Vote for Female Athlete of the Year

Vote now for the athlete who exemplifies all the positive aspects of sport and has made a positive impact on the Richmond community in 2025.

  • Maggie Doogan – Richmond Basketball
    A-10 Player of the Year, led Spiders to First-Ever NCAA Tournament Victory

  • CJ James – River City Sting
    Owner/Coach/MVP for River City Sting Women’s Football Team

  • Amanda Lanyon – Randolph-Macon Softball
    RMC Softball All-Time Leader in Several Offensive Categories. Led Yellow Jackets to Division III World Series National Semifinals

  • Suzanne McWilliams – Triathlete
    Represented Team USA in Triathlon at 2025 World Finals

Don't miss the 2026 RVA Sports Awards on Saturday, Jan. 31 at the Altria Theater