COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Saturday, May 22

RICHMOND, Va.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 672,793 672,312 (+481 from Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 29,475 (+34 from Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,097 (+49 from Friday)

Total Tests: 9,685,508 (+23,451 from Friday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 3.7% (No change from Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 4,469,242 (+312,501 from Thursday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 3,545,104 (+298,320 from Thursday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 41.5% (Up from 41% Thursday)

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COVID-19 LOCAL HEADLINES

Will you need a COVID-19 booster shot? Virginia health officials weigh in

“I still think it's a very real possibility that we'll be looking at boosters at some time in this, within the next year or so,” Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts said.

To meet vaccine goal, Virginia to focus on young populations

"That's a really, really big step for just over a week of vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds, we will continue to press on as we march towards community immunity here," Virginia Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula

40+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick down

More than 40 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As Virginia reopens, psychiatrist says mental health struggles will continue

Less than a week after Governor Northam announced restrictions would be lifted early and the mask mandate lifted, a Richmond psychiatrist believed mental health struggles would continue."Change is difficult. Even when it's a change to something better," said Psychiatrist, Dr. Walter Stanley Jennings, of Tucker Psychiatric.

Pfizer, Moderna: COVID-19 booster shot likely needed this fall

The likelihood of a COVID-19 booster shot is becoming more confirmed and now Pfizer and Moderna may have a timeline for when people will need it.

Virginia lifts indoor mask mandate in most places

Should you still wear a mask in Virginia? The answer depends on where you are and whether or not you've been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Virginia lifting mask mandate is 'first sense of normalcy' for some

This is kind of the first sense of normalcy at all for me, I like it," said Robbie Franklin, who was one of dozens of people who still wore a mask while attending Dominion Energy River Rock.

State leaders, businesses respond to new mask mandate

Nearly a year after it started in the state of Virginia, Governor Northam announced he would be lifting the mask mandate for vaccinated Virginians Friday at midnight, following guidance from the CDC.

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia, hospitalizations tick down

Nearly 20 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

Retailers drop mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Employees and customers that are fully vaccinated won't have to wear masks at Trader Joe's, Walmart, or Costco.

CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can go without face masks in most settings

In a major shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday that it’s easing its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Where children 12+ can get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

Henrico and Richmond parents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine for their child now have numerous chances to take them to walk-up COVID-19 vaccination events at Richmond Raceway.

Vaccinating kids as young as 12 before summer break is 'ideal scenario,' Dr. Avula says

Virginia’s vaccine coordinator announced that the state will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

CDC now recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone 12 years old and up

The CDC is accepting the recommendation of their advisory panel and is now recommending the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12.

FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12 to 15-year-olds

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to allow the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in teens as young as 12.

Can your employer require the COVID-19 vaccine?

A Virginia labor and employment attorney said Monday that in many cases, employers have the right to require employees to get the COVID vaccine regardless of if the vaccine was under Emergency Use Authorization or fully FDA approved.

When Virginia plans to lift all social distancing, capacity limits

All COVID-19 social distancing and capacity limits in Virginia are expected to be rolled back in mid June, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a news briefing Thursday.

FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine could lead to vaccine mandates

"This is just the final formal step that Pfizer should take," said Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. "We want this vaccine to be around, even when there isn't a public health emergency."

With approval imminent, Virginia discusses plan to vaccinate children at school

Children 12 and older could start getting a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Thursday, May 13, according to state health officials.

Why the Richmond Raceway mass vaccination site is closing at the end of May

The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway is closing May 27. Between now and then, Henrico County will hold multiple walk-up vaccination events at the eastern Henrico site.

2 mass vaccination clinics in Central Virginia accepting walk-ups

Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Virginia are opening up Wednesday for walk-up appointments. One will be at George Wythe High School and the other at Virginia State University.

Should parents consider the COVID-19 vaccine for their children?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15 as early as next week, according to a federal official familiar with the authorization process.

Virginia updates state rules about wearing masks outdoors

Virginia has now followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on wearing masks outside. Effective immediately, wearing a mask outside is no longer necessary when you're fully vaccinated and alone or in a small group of people.

30+ additional COVID-19 patients discharged in Virginia; hospitalizations tick down

More than 30 additional COVID-19 patients have been discharged from Virginia hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

CDC says millions have missed or skipped 2nd COVID-19 shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed this week that an estimated 5 million people got their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, but missed or skipped their second. That means they may not be fully vaccinated against the virus.

TSA extends mask requirement

Masks will continue to be required at "airports, onboard commercial aircraft, over-the-road buses, and on a commuter bus and rail systems."

Do women have stronger side effects to the COVID vaccine than men?

While research was still being done on the differences in how the COVID vaccine impacts men and women, Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of the Richmond City and Henrico Health Districts said she would not be surprised to hear women experienced stronger side effects than men following their shot(s).

Virginia health officials weigh in on CDC easing of mask recommendations

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their mask-wearing guidelines indicating that fully-vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outside -- in small gatherings or when interacting with people from different households.

Program vaccinating homebound Virginians resumes, continues pause on J&J vaccine

The Richmond Ambulance Authority has restarted its program to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are home-bound and have difficulty getting vaccinated.

CDC eases mask-wearing guidelines for outdoor activities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks.

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccinations to resume after 11-day pause in US

Health officials in the United States have lifted the 11-day pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following a recommendation by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel.

Virginia to resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 'The scales clearly tipped towards usage'

Administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would resume "immediately" in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health announced Friday, following a recommendation from the CDC and FDA.

Will you need a 'vaccine passport' in Virginia?

While the travel, entertainment and restaurant industries expand operations a parallel debate grows over the so-called "vaccine passport."

This COVID-19 vaccination clinic is staffed almost entirely by Virginia National Guard members

"You'll see a lot of green uniforms, much more so than civilians," Virginia National Guard Lt. Col. Juanita Rohler, Task Force Cavalier Commander, said. "You have National Guard members who are doing vaccinations, as well as National Guard providing the complete logistics support for the site."

CDC identifies more cases of blood clots after J&J vaccine; reaction remains extremely rare

More cases of a rare clotting reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been identified since the single-shot dose was paused earlier this month.

Belly up to the bar: Virginia rolls back bar seating restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has rolled back restrictions on bar seating that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

Walk-in vaccine appointments open in Hanover

Anyone age 18 or older who lives or works in the Chickahominy Health District can now walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination center in Ashland, no appointment needed.

Virginia teen asks for COVID shot for her birthday: 'It was really fortuitous timing'

Phase 2 of vaccinations means any adult who wants a vaccine, no matter their job, can schedule an appointment on their own without having to join a wait list.

Another big change is children 16 and 17 years old are eligible for a Pfizer shot. A parent or guardian must give consent and be with theteen on site as they receive the vaccine.

Virginians age 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Virginia's vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said during a telebriefing Friday that the state is “really making some great progress” when it comes to vaccinations.

Half of US adults have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

As of Sunday morning, 50% of American adults 18 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to vaccination data from the CDC.

Dr. Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume later this week

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to meet this coming Friday to discuss the pause in Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, and the top U.S. infectious disease expert says he’d be “very surprised if we don’t have a resumption in some form by Friday.”

Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped a staggering 3 million people.

Pfizer CEO says people 'likely' will need third COVID shot in next 12 months

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that people would likely need a third shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months after being fully vaccinated.

4 new vaccination centers planned for Richmond, Henrico district

Health officials also noted they will close the vaccination clinic at Arthur Ashe Community Center at the end of this month because they will be launching four, new community vaccination centers -- one in each quadrant of the health district.

Can COVID-19 vaccine impact your menstrual cycle?

Hundreds of women have taken to social media to document their experience with a change in their menstrual cycle following their COVID vaccine.

Health experts say blood clots caused by J&J vaccine 'must be treated differently'

The CDC is investigating the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine's side effects in six Americans, one of whom, is a Virginia woman who has died. Health leaders said the kind of blood clots potentially caused by the J&J shot must be treated differently than normal blood clots.

How Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause impacts Virginia's vaccination effort

The leader of Virginia's COVID-19 vaccination effort said the state was "closely monitoring" the situation involving Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. The U.S. government on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in the administration of the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

FDA, CDC recommend a pause in use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

Decrease in J&J doses could delay your appointment to get vaccinated in Virginia

Virginia will receive a tenth of the single-shot doses it received last week after 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had to be scrapped because of a production mix-up last month, according to Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine coordinator.

Surge of doses helps Chesterfield near 70% of vaccinations goal

Chesterfield County has reached two-thirds of its goal to vaccinate 75% of their population against the coronavirus. The county has set a community vaccination goal of 190,000 residents. As of Friday, approximately 67.82% or about 129,000 people have received their vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be administered at Short Pump Town Center

A Central Virginia entrepreneur who owns a popular delivery company planned to expand to offer vaccinations during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Crater Health District begins Phase 1c COVID-19 vaccinations

Officials with the Crater Health District announced they had started vaccinating Phase 1c eligible people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday.

VDH set to launch pilot program to test for COVID at schools

As more and more school systems return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is set to launch a pilot program to test for COVID-19 among students and staff.

Virginia children could be vaccinated for COVID as early as this fall

Health experts in Virginia believe that children as young as 12 years old may be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall if studies continue upward.

New mammogram guidelines issued for women who get vaccinated

Studies have shown women are likely to receive a false positive in mammogram readings after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 due to swollen lymph nodes.

How Virginia is working to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by mid-April

Virginia vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula said he was working to make sure all Virginia health districts were into Phase 2 vaccinations on April 18.

More transmissible U.K. variant is 'probably widely spread throughout the state'

A VCU Infectious Disease Epidemiologist predicts the more transmissible U.K. variant known as B117, will dominate the country by the end of the month and is already widely spread throughout Virginia.

Scientists track COVID-19 variants in Virginia

Virginia's state laboratory said it will be increasing its capacity to track variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 as the variants continue to appear and spread around the world -- including here in Virginia.

Hanover citizens that are 70+ no longer need appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine

If you're 70 or older and live in the Chickahominy Health District, you can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Henrico tests drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Health officials completed their first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities and their caregivers Saturday in Henrico County.

Meet the heroes going door-to-door to vaccinate the most vulnerable

Lt. David Bigelow leads three firefighters and a peer-support specialist through the county’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare (MIH) unit with Chesterfield Fire & EMS' Bed Bound Program. The team brings medical support and services to those who are unable to leave their homes.

23-year-old tests positive for COVID after receiving vaccine

Health experts say the vaccine is the strongest defense against Coronavirus, but -- as one vaccinated woman learned the hard way -- it doesn't mean people should stop taking safety precautions.

Some Virginia pharmacies will start vaccinating more people

Pharmacies in Virginia that are administering the coronavirus vaccine through a partnership with the federal government will begin offering doses to more people in the state.

Can your boss mandate you get a COVID vaccine?

As more and more people are able to sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine, some have asked the CBS 6 Problem Solvers whether their employer can mandate them to get a shot.

Virginia to ease COVID-19 restrictions: Crowd sizes at entertainment venues, sporting events to increase

Some of Virginia's COVID-19 restrictions will be eased starting April 1, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.

How you can get a free ride to your vaccination appointment

In an effort to offer a solution, health officials teamed up with GRTC to make sure everyone has a ride to get vaccinated.

CDC now recommends K-12 students keep 3 feet of distance in class, if there’s masking

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending that, with universal masking, students at K-12 schools should maintain a distance of at least 3 feet in classroom settings, instead of the previous 6 feet recommended.

Thousands get COVID-19 vaccine at new Virginia State mass clinic

Thousands of people who live in the Chesterfield and Crater Health Districts got vaccinated Wednesday at a new mass vaccination site inside Virginia State University's multi-purpose center.

First Virginia child under 10 dies from COVID-19

The first child under the age of 10 in Virginia has died from complications from COVID-19, state health officials announced Thursday afternoon.

What's safe to do after getting the COVID vaccine?

As COVID-19 cases fall and the number of people fully vaccinated rises, many wonder when the state and county will begin to roll back restrictions placed during the pandemic.

Henrico-based researchers launch COVID-19 treatment study

Henrico Clinical Research Partners are studying safe treatments for COVID-19, and they're looking for participants for their research study.

VCU student creates self-cleaning mask that can kill COVID-19

"To have a mask that cleans itself sort of adds that kind of peace of mind," VCU student McKenzie Piper said.

More than half of Virginia's prison population gets COVID-19 vaccination

The Virginia Department of Corrections (DOC) announced more than 50 percent of those people inside Virginia's prisons have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

UVA researchers developing nasal COVID-19 vaccine

“There's no need for needles. We're working on a device that would actually spray it into your nose, similar to like an asthma inhaler where you inhale through your mouth.”

CDC: People who have been fully vaccinated can skip COVID-19 quarantines if experiencing no symptoms

Anyone who has received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine does not need to follow the standard 14-day quarantine if they’re within three months of their vaccination and do not develop symptoms of the virus, according to the CDC.

CDC study: 2 masks and tighter fit could reduce COVID-19 exposure by up to 96%

Masks and facial coverings are required in most settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC released new data Wednesday on how to improve mask fit that reduces a person’s exposure to the virus by as much as 96%.

