Walk-in vaccine appointments open in Hanover: 'Hit as many people as we can'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va.-- Anyone age 18 or older who lives or works in the Chickahominy Health District can now walk-in and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the mass vaccination center in Ashland, no appointment needed.

The walk-in appointments are available Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, April 21, Hanover County will also allow residents to book a vaccine appointment from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-ins will be allowed Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm.

"We just want to kind of open the door to a larger population of the citizens here in Hanover County," explained Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Scott Adams. "Hopefully that will boost the numbers of vaccines that we’re able to give here at this clinic, and overall, that’s the number one goal is to hit as many people as we can."

Charles Spurlock, of Ashland, is one of many who showed up Monday morning for a vaccine without an appointment.

“I felt like it was my time," said Spurlock. “I haven't registered at all, so I was really worried about that coming in. But when I came in, they assured me they are taking walk-ins.”

Spurlock walked CBS 6 through the process from registration to getting his shot, which took less than 15 minutes.

The 30-year-old musician said he knows how serious the virus can be.

“I’ve had a couple of family members who have died from it," Spurlock explained. "Even recently, I’ve seen a couple of people suffer with it."

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is also a step towards helping him resume his live piano performances and lessons.

“I have a couple of students I do virtually, but it’s not the same because I’m really a hands-on type of person," said Spurlock. "I like to get in there and say hey, put your wrist this way and your hands this way."

Hanover County hoped removing the registration barrier will help ensure everyone has an opportunity to get a shot, so Spurlock and the rest of the county's residents can get back to doing what they love.

Hanover County is one of the first in Central Virginia to offer these walk-in appointments to anyone 18 and older.

Health officials also noted things are still running smoothly even with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on pause. They say the Virginia Department of Health was able to send them extra Moderna doses, so no appointments have been canceled.