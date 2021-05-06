Coronavirus
CDC clarifies guidance for teens at summer camp
Coronavirus
Virginia plans to lift social distancing, capacity limits
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 3.9 million+ have 1st dose; 2.8 million+ fully vaccinated
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracker
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Cases
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for the latest updates in the COVID-19 crisis.
The Rebound: Get the help you need
Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links
Virginians age 16+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Register for COVID-19 vaccine on Vaccinate Virginia website
- Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343)
- Find specific locations/vaccines at Vaccine Finder website
- Have you been fully vaccinated?
- What you can do when you’ve been fully vaccinated
- What you should keep doing
COVID-19 Quick Links
- Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Updates
- CDC's COVID-19 Data Tracker
- CDC: How to Protect Yourself and Others
- COVID-19 Symptoms
Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.