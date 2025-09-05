Hoping to get a COVID-19 booster in Virginia? You now need a prescription.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia families seeking updated COVID-19 vaccines are encountering unexpected obstacles as federal policy changes create confusion about prescription requirements at pharmacies.

Brittany Rose said she discovered this firsthand when she inquired about COVID-19 booster shots for her family, including her daughter Madeleine, who was among the first 12-15-year-olds to receive the vaccine in May 2021.

When Rose visited her local CVS in Short Pump recently, she was told she needed a prescription for the updated vaccine — something that had never been required before.

"I asked if they had the updated COVID vaccine available and they confirmed that yes they did, but that it couldn't be given without a prescription from our doctors," Rose said.

The prescription requirement stems from changes in federal guidance.

The Virginia Department of Health explained that pharmacists in Virginia can administer vaccines in two ways: either under direct authorization from a medical provider through a prescription, or by following statewide pharmacy protocols that permit vaccination without a prescription in accordance with the CDC immunization schedule.

The current CDC immunization schedule references the 2024-25 COVID-19 formulation but does not yet include the 2025-26 formulation, creating the prescription requirement for the newer vaccines.

In late May, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the Department of Health and Human Services, announced that COVID-19 vaccines had been removed from the CDC's recommended immunization schedule for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.

"Last year the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another COVID shot despite the lack of any clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy in children,” Kennedy said. "That ends today— it's common sense and it's good science,” NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya said.

"There is no evidence healthy kids need it today and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” FDA Directro Dr. Marty Makary said.

For Rose, the new requirements create significant barriers.

"If you then have to make an appointment and go to the doctor and pay a copay to see a doctor to get a prescription to go to your pharmacy, those are a lot of hoops to jump through," Rose said.

The Virginia Department of Health said the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet September 18-19 to vote on the updated COVID-19 vaccines. If approved, pharmacists will be able to administer the updated vaccines without prescriptions.

However, Rose remains concerned about the outcome.

"I'm not confident, I am concerned," Rose said. "This is going to be a real barrier to healthcare for a lot of families in the commonwealth."

Several states have already moved to address similar concerns. Colorado, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania have all allowed pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines without prescriptions.

A spokesperson for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the administration will consider addressing any outstanding issues once the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets later this month. The governor's spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The Governor would never give any medical advice other than that people should consult their physician. As far as the evaluation of state pharmacy protocols, the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine stock has just recently begun shipping to providers and pharmacies. The relevant federal body meets on September 18-19 and the Administration will consider options to address any outstanding issues at that point in time. As VDH has already noted, Virginians can contact their healthcare provider to ask about receiving the COVID vaccine or to request a prescription for administration at their pharmacy.”

VDH provided the following statement:

"In Virginia, pharmacists may administer vaccines in two ways: either under the direct authorization of a medical provider or by following the Virginia Board of Pharmacy’s statewide pharmacy protocols. These statewide pharmacy protocols permit pharmacists to administer vaccines in accordance with the CDC Immunization Schedule. Currently, the CDC schedule references the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine formulation, but it does not yet include the 2025–2026 formulation, which is anticipated to better match the strains expected to circulate this season.

"In Virginia, pharmacists may administer vaccines to patients ages 18 years of age and older in two ways: either under the direct authorization of a medical provider or by following the Virginia Board of Pharmacy’s statewide pharmacy protocols. To administer an influenza or COVID-19 vaccine to youth ages 3 through 17, pharmacists must comply with the Federal PREP Act. Both the Federal PREP Act and the statewide protocols require pharmacists to administer vaccines in accordance with the CDC Immunization Schedule. Currently, the CDC schedule references the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine formulation, but it does not yet include the 2025–2026 formulation, which is anticipated to better match the strains expected to circulate this season.

"The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet on September 18-19, 2025. VDH anticipates that ACIP will vote on the updated COVID-19 vaccines at this meeting. If approved by the CDC, pharmacists will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

"VDH understands that manufacturers recently began shipping the 2025-2026 formulation to providers and pharmacies. Individuals who received the 2024-2025 COVID-19 formulation should consult with their healthcare provider or pharmacist to determine if and when they should receive the 2025-2026 formulation. VDH is actively collaborating with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy on this issue.

"At this time, Virginians can contact their healthcare provider to ask about receiving the COVID vaccine or to request a prescription for administration at their pharmacy."

