Central Virginia sees surge in respiratory illnesses; these viruses are to blame

RICHMOND, Va. — Central Virginia is currently experiencing a high number of emergency room visits due to respiratory illnesses, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). In fact, it is the only region in the Commonwealth reporting such an increase.

The VDH states that about 20% of all hospital visits in the region are for respiratory issues. Children four years old and younger are particularly affected, as they seem to be admitted to hospitals the most frequently across Virginia.

Central Virginia has the highest levels of hospitalizations for respiratory illnesses in the state. The rise in cases includes an increase in COVID-19 and flu infections.

“That's likely to mean that it is very well spreading in that community,” said Lisa Sollot, VDH Respiratory Disease Program Coordinator.

Sollot also expressed concern about pediatric pneumonia, which is becoming a significant issue throughout the Commonwealth.

“We're seeing causes outside of flu, COVID-19, and RSV, leading to those hospitalizations and leading to that pneumonia,” she explained.

According to VDH, more than 10% of emergency department visits in Virginia involve children four years old and younger. Sollot noted that viruses such as “rhinovirus” and “enterovirus,” both known to cause the common cold, are contributing factors to the rise in illnesses both in Virginia and nationwide.

“We are seeing an increase in those both in Virginia and nationally, and we are seeing them progress to pneumonia that requires hospitalization in a way that has not really been seen in past years,” Sollot said.

To help reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses, Sollot recommends taking precautions similar to those used to prevent COVID-19 and the flu, such as regularly washing hands, staying home when feeling sick, and getting updated vaccinations.

“Doing these things can help prevent you from getting other respiratory illnesses, like pneumonia,” Sollot said.

