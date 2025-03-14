Ceremony marks 5 years since start of COVID-19 pandemic: ‘There will always be empty seats at the table’

RICHMOND, Va. — Five years ago, Virginia reported its first COVID-19 death marking the beginning of a pandemic that would claim the lives of 26,000 people in the Commonwealth.

Community members and leaders gathered on Friday at Virginia Union University for a Day of Remembrance.

The event included prayers, reflections, and personal stories about the pandemic's impacts on individuals and families.

Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) sponsored legislation to commemorate March 14, 2020, for years to come.

"Communities were changed as a result of it. We will, you know, there will always be empty seats at the table," McQuinn said. "There will always be a mother or father who will no longer be with their children. People were left orphaned because of it,” McQuinn said.

McQuinn, her husband and daughter came down with the virus in March 2020. She called it "a scary journey" at the time.

“I want people to understand this is a serious disease, serious virus,” McQuinn said in an April 2020 interview. “This the flu magnified by 10.”

Richmond Mayor Danny Avula, who previously served as the director of the Richmond-Henrico Health Districts during the pandemic and later led the state’s vaccination effort, said he learned valuable lessons during that time, particularly about the importance of communication and the role of data in making policy decisions.

