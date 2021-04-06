VDH set to launch pilot program to test for COVID at schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- As more and more school systems return to in-person learning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is about to launch a pilot program to test for COVID-19 among students and staff.

VDH said they’ve already gotten preliminary interest from seven or eight school divisions around the state to take part in this program, and are in the process of getting everything ready to launch in the coming weeks.

Officials say it’s too early to name them until things are finalized — but the idea is for the schools to use 15-minute rapid tests to screen both asymptomatic staff and students in order to catch cases earlier than they would otherwise.

They added that participation among the program will be voluntary, but highly encouraged.

The pilot will run until June 30, and then they’ll look at ways of improving it to get it ready for a larger deployment when school comes back in the fall.

VDH’s Deputy Director Dr. Laurie Forlano says they think this will be an important tool against COVID-19 because for the time being a lot of those in schools -- namely the kids -- can’t get the vaccine.

"So, even in the best of scenarios it’s going to take some time to get everyone optimally vaccinated in these school settings," said Forlano. "Testing programs like this can add, again, that extra layer of prevention against COVID-19."

Similar to screening that takes place in congregate settings like nursing homes, Forlano said the program will largely focus on what’s called screening testing.

"Testing asymptomatic people on a regular basis to try to catch those asymptomatic cases earlier than we would otherwise, " said Forlano.

Forlano said their guidance is similar to the CDC's on how to deploy them, including frequent testing when community transmission is higher, and testing up to 20% of the student population.

She said, "You can do it as a random sample. You can choose certain cohorts or grade levels our classes. That might look different in different schools."

Forlano added that funding for the program will come from the CDC, and Virginia is earmarked to get approximately $257-million.

And said she hopes it will help overcome the most frequent concern they here from school districts. "Just the capacity to manage this at the school level, which makes a lot of sense, a lot of these schools are opening up more recently for the first time and many, many months," Forlano said.

