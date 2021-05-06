When Virginia plans to lift all social distancing, capacity limits

RICHMOND, Va. -- All COVID-19 social distancing and capacity limits in Virginia are expected to be rolled back in mid June, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a news briefing Thursday.

Northam said he plans to lift the distancing and capacity limits on June 15, but noted that health officials are still "evaluating mask guidance."

"This is good news and it's thanks to the millions of Virginians who have done the right thing for so long, and I say thank you," Northam said.

The news comes as Northam said case COVID-19 counts and hospitalizations continue to improve and more people have been vaccinated in the Commonwealth.

In fact, nearly 60% of Virginians who are eligible have received their first COVID-19 shot, according to Northam.

The state's mass vaccination centers and pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins for vaccinations.

"We are not at the finish line yet and we all need to take the precautions that we know work,"Northam said "But we're approaching a time we can think differently about how we interact, especially people who are vaccinated."

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

