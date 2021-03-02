Henrico-based researchers launch COVID-19 treatment study

HENRICO, Va. -- Since the fall, Dr. Robert Call, M.D. has led the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial at Henrico-based Clinical Research Partners.

With 1,800 participants, Call said it's the largest study in the world for the vaccine. Now, researchers are embarking on a new study to help combat the COVID-19 virus.

The ACTIVE-2 study will focus on potential COVID-19 therapies that are safe and effective in treating symptoms of the virus.

The study, now in phase 2 and 3 of trials, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and The National Institute of Health.

"You just don't know what the virus can do no matter what your age," Call said. "So that's why having a treatment that comes right away can make such a big impact."

The ACTIVE-2 study is for people aged 18 and up who have received a positive COVID-19 test result within 10 days, and are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The study will test the safety and efficacy of four different types of treatments that will be delivered by infusion, injection, nebulizer or in pill form.

"Most of the time, if you have a symptom or two, you get diagnosed and you go home," Call said. "This would give extra protection, or at least a chance for extra protection, especially if you've got a co-morbidity, such as diabetes or heart disease or lung disease."

Call said all COVID-19 patients in the clinical trial will be in a separate part of the building in private rooms with comfortable infusion chairs, a television and air filters. Vital signs will be closely monitored during and after treatment.

According to Call, the study is critical for researchers in helping prevent hospitalizations and deaths associated with the virus.

"The more work we do now to learn more about the virus and learn more about how to treat it, the better off we'll be," Call stated.

Registration for the ACTIV-2 study begins on Wednesday. Participants will be monitored for a year and receive up to $1,000 in compensation.

Contact Clinical Research Partners at clinicalresearchrva.com or call 804-477-3045.