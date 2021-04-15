Four new vaccination centers planned for Richmond, Henrico district

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond and Henrico Health District officials provided an update on their COVID vaccination efforts Thursday.

Officials said 36% of people in their district have received their first dose of a vaccine and about 22% are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Amy Popovich, nurse manager for the district, said the Johnson & Johnson vaccines made up about one-third of Virginia's vaccine supply, and with those on pause, some in Phase 2 may have to wait a little longer to get an appointment.

But the district said it has not had to cancel any appointments because they have been able to use Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The health district said it's not able to hold senior vaccine walk-up appointments like they originally planned because of the Johnson & Johnson pause though.

Health officials also noted they will close the vaccination clinic at Arthur Ashe Community Center at the end of this month because they will be launching four, new community vaccination centers -- one in each quadrant of the health district.

Officials said the West End site will be located at the Islamic Center on Impala Drive in Henrico.

The East End site will continue to be at the Richmond Raceway, but is also supplemented by a community hub at St. James Church in Varina and VCU's East End Health Hub site.

The South Side location will continue to be at George Wythe High School, which has been operating for several weeks.

A location is still being solidified for the North Side.