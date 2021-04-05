Scientists track COVID-19 variants in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- As variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to appear and spread around the world -- including here in Virginia -- scientists are working to keep tabs on those changes to help prevent further cases surges while vaccination efforts continue.

Inside a laboratory in downtown Richmond, a team of scientists work to track mutations or variants of the COVID-19 virus in Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are five variants of concern -- four of which have been found in Virginia.

"The UK, the B-1-17, variant seems to be more predominant among all of the variants of concern," said Dr. Lauren Turner.

The variants spread more easily than the original virus -- giving their work added significance as the state works distribute the vaccine and reach herd immunity.

Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner, said, "We're in a race to get people vaccinated, so they don't fall victim to the variants."

The lab currently analyzes around 150 samples per week, and lead scientist Dr. Lauren Turner said they partner with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to look at samples from certain scenarios.

Turner said, "That might include outbreak investigations, so trying to figure out if there are variants that are specific to outbreaks."

And like how COVID testing started here -- then expanded to others -- officials say they're working on the similar plan for this to grow capacity.

At the moment with the capacity they do have, Turner said they're focused on specific scenarios like outbreaks or people getting COVID for a second time and what's called vaccine breakthrough.

Turner said, "Infections in patients that have been vaccinated either with the one dose for a single dose vaccine or two doses with a double dose vaccine."

The findings are passed on at both the federal and state level -- with the latter using the information to help prioritize contact tracing and quarantining active cases.