Crater Health District begins Phase 1c COVID-19 vaccinations

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Officials with the Crater Health District announced they had started vaccinating Phase 1c eligible people for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday.

“The Crater Health District is excited to announce the official move into phase 1c of vaccination,” CHD Director Dr. Alton Hart, Jr. said. “We will continue to offer appointments to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and Phase 1b who have not yet been vaccinated as we work towards herd immunity."

Phase 1c includes essential workers in the following fields:

Water, wastewater, and waste removal workers (includes recycling removal workers)

Housing and Construction

Food Service

Transportation and Logistics

Institutions of Higher Education Faculty/Staff

Finance

Information Technology & Communication

Media

Legal Services

Public Safety (engineers)

Other Public Health Workers



Additionally, officials reminded folks that appointments are required at all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and that "walk-ins will not be accepted."

Folks are urged to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment and to wear “vaccine ready” clothing.

Officials noted the district will still prioritize anyone in Phase 1a and 1b who registers to receive the vaccine.

"Overlap of vaccination phases may occur to ensure people in each phase are vaccinated as quickly and efficiently as possible," officials said.

The Crater Health District, which serves the cities of Emporia, Hopewell, and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry and Sussex, moved to Phase 1B in early February.

Crater has been the only Richmond-area district not yet in Phase 1C. The entire state will move into Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout on Sunday, April 18.

Everyone interested in receiving a vaccination should pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).