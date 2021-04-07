Watch
VSU sends out mobile COVID vaccination clinics to underserved communities

Posted at 5:10 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:10:09-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Outside an industrial park in Prince George County is a mobile health unit that will deliver the vaccine and staff to underserved communities in the Crater and Chesterfield Health Districts.

It's the second partnership between Virginia State University and the two districts, already working together for the mass vaccination clinic on campus.

"Everyone's not going to travel to a clinic, there's ones that are not going to travel to VSU to the CVC," said Jay Baxter, Chief Operating Officer, Virginia Department of Health.

So the two units will come to them.

Donald Palm III, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs at Virginia State University, said, "We want to get there and get out to the folks and set up a place where we can actually provide the care that we need."

In the current set-up, teams from the Virginia National Guard will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine so that no follow-up is needed, while a team of contractors head out in the communities ahead of time to let people know and help them register.

Each clinic can vaccinate hundreds at a time. After two more test runs Thursday in Petersburg and Hopewell, the units will roll out more often next week.

Baxter said there a plans for Prince George, Hopewell, Dinwiddie, as well as Petersburg.

Crater Health officials add they're planning a similar approach for Sussex and Surry Counties in May using Hampton University's mobile clinic.

And once the COVID-19 vaccination efforts are done, the units -- owned by VSU -- will continue to serve these communities through their Public Health Institute.

