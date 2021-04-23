Will you need a 'vaccine passport' in Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. -- While the travel, entertainment and restaurant industries expand operations a parallel debate grows over the so-called "vaccine passport."

Essentially, it's proof of COVID-19 immunization in the form of a digital app or written certification.

And could be used as a person's ticket into a crowded venue or business that only allows other vaccinated individuals inside.

Virginia's Vaccine Coordinator Doctor Danny Avula, said "It is an easier way to track people who have been vaccinated."

The concept is already being utilized in some places in New York, but is banned in several states, including Texas and Florida.

Though Virginia hasn't taken a stance either way yet, Avula believes the passports could help businesses reopen.

"For example, restaurants being capped at 50%, you could bump that up to 100% if everybody in the restaurant has proof of vaccination."

But he also points out a couple of downsides, including:"The idea that it's an infringement on individual rights," said Avula.

"I don't really understand that argument," said Kevin Cope, a professor of law at UVA. "Because what a vaccine passport does is give people back some of their freedoms that have been temporarily taken away during the COVID pandemic."

Cope added states can constitutionally allow health passports.

Cope also recognizes the legal effect of a ban remains uncertain. "It's unclear that an executive order in certain states could prohibit a business, for example, from using a vaccine passport."

But the question of whether governments should be required to give vaccinated people certain exemptions to restrictions, Cope said is more complicated.

"A person who is subject to a restrictive lockdown could come to court and say, 'I've received my vaccination, you no longer have the right to restrict me, given that I'm no longer a threat'," said Cope.

White House leaders said there won't be any federal requirements for COVID vaccine certifications for domestic purposes.

In an article published by The New York Times, other experts said that the term “passport” is misleading since that implies that it is a government-issued document -- when it is actually more like vaccine verification that already exists in various contexts and forms for things like schools and summer camps.

Here in Virginia, Avula said the state should make a decision on them in the next week or so.