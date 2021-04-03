Watch
Henrico tests drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 'We can go straight to the car'

Caregiver: 'I feel a little relief now that I’ve gotten a shot'
“It is a little breath of fresh air. I feel a little relief now that I’ve gotten a shot."
Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 03, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Health officials completed their first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities and their caregivers Saturday in Henrico County.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District partnered with several area organizations who work with people with a disability for the clinic.

Virginia Slattum, one of the managers of Saturday's event, she said 120 people pre-registered for the clinic.

Those vaccinated were first checked for COVID symptoms and then were monitored for 15 minutes -- all while remaining in their car.

“This type of environment where we can go straight to the car makes the world of difference with getting a vaccine availability to them," Slattum said.

Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Henrico on Saturday, April 3.

Melody Sebron was one of the people who got her singe-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic.

“It is a little breath of fresh air," Sebron said. " I feel a little relief now that I’ve gotten a shot."

Sebron, who for works for organization that with works with people with a disability, said everyone in her office has been vaccinated already, so she was glad she was able to get a shot.

Seaborn was impressed with the clinic's setup.

“You guys are stationed at different locations, you’re giving everybody a place to park, you’re asking the COVID questions, you’re ready, you’re organized," Seabron said.

Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Henrico on Saturday, April 3.

Because Saturday's event was a test for the district, they have not announced a future date for another event. However, health officials will meet over the next few days to review the event and make a decision about more potential drive-thru clinics.

“Its been very exciting and we’ve been having a great time here today," Slattum added.

