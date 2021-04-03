Henrico tests drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic: 'We can go straight to the car'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Health officials completed their first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities and their caregivers Saturday in Henrico County.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District partnered with several area organizations who work with people with a disability for the clinic.

Virginia Slattum, one of the managers of Saturday's event, she said 120 people pre-registered for the clinic.

Those vaccinated were first checked for COVID symptoms and then were monitored for 15 minutes -- all while remaining in their car.

“This type of environment where we can go straight to the car makes the world of difference with getting a vaccine availability to them," Slattum said.

WTVR Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Henrico on Saturday, April 3.

Melody Sebron was one of the people who got her singe-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic.

“It is a little breath of fresh air," Sebron said. " I feel a little relief now that I’ve gotten a shot."

Sebron, who for works for organization that with works with people with a disability, said everyone in her office has been vaccinated already, so she was glad she was able to get a shot.

Seaborn was impressed with the clinic's setup.

“You guys are stationed at different locations, you’re giving everybody a place to park, you’re asking the COVID questions, you’re ready, you’re organized," Seabron said.

WTVR Drive-thru vaccination clinic in Henrico on Saturday, April 3.

Because Saturday's event was a test for the district, they have not announced a future date for another event. However, health officials will meet over the next few days to review the event and make a decision about more potential drive-thru clinics.

“Its been very exciting and we’ve been having a great time here today," Slattum added.

COVID-19 Precautions

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

Virginia health officials urged the following precautions:

