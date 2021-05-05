Watch
2 mass vaccination clinics in Central Virginia accepting walk-ups

There are walk-up COVID vaccination appointments available in Chesterfield and Richmond
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Two mass COVID-19 vaccination sites in Central Virginia are opening up Wednesday for walk-up appointments.

One will be at George Wythe High School and the other at Virginia State University.

Doors will open at George Wythe High School at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning and stay open until 4 p.m. for anyone over the age of 18 to show up and get their COVID shot without an appointment.

The Richmond-Henrico Health District anticipate over 400 people will come through on Wednesday. The clinic will become a weekly event.

Virginia State University will also start hosting walk-up clinics. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and stay open until 5:30 p.m.

VSU will continue offering the vaccines through May 29. In order to get both doses at the university's clinic this month, you must have your first shot done no later than May 8.

