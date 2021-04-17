Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million

RIO DE JANEIRO -- The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped a staggering 3 million people.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

The toll is about equal to the population of Kyiv, Ukraine; Caracas, Venezuela; or metropolitan Lisbon, Portugal.

It is bigger than Chicago (2.7 million) and equivalent to Philadelphia and Dallas combined.

