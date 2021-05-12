Vaccinating kids as young as 12 before summer break is 'ideal scenario,' Dr. Avula says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia is one step closer to offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kids as young as 12 after federal health advisers endorsed use of the vaccine following a CDC Advisory Committee's approval earlier this week to allow it for that age group.

Dr. Wijesooriya, the Division Chair of General Pediatrics at the Children's Hospital of Richmond, was "super excited" by the news.

"This is coming a little bit earlier than we were anticipating," Dr. Wijesooriya said.

The pediatrician said he has already started talking with families about the vaccine because it will not only help protect teens against the virus, but the community as a whole.

"The more 12- to 15-year-olds we get vaccinated, the less COVID is going to be circulating in our community," Dr Wijesooriya said.

Teen: 'It's gonna really help everything get back to normal'

Thirteen-year-old Audrey Sisler, who said she had to take extra precautions during the pandemic because she has an autoimmune disorder and is considered high risk, is ready to get vaccinated.

"I am very excited for the vaccine," Audrey said. "I think it's gonna really help everything get back to normal, I think it's gonna help me and my family feel safer."

Audrey also said that most of her friend group has said they plan to get the vaccine and and looks forward to being fully vaccinated.

"I haven't seen some my grandparents in a really long time," Audrey added. "My cousins and I haven't been inside with some my friends."

Virginia orders extra Pfizer doses

In recent weeks, Virginia has seen a decline in vaccination rates, but with over 420,000 people in that 12-to-15 group, state officials ordered an additional 150,000 doses of Pfizer for the expected influx.

Teens will be able to get the vaccine at places pharmacies or clinics. But officials have been working to approve more pediatricians and family practices to administer the shot. In fact, nearly 600 of those had received clearance to administer the shots as of Wednesday.

Officials have also been talking with school divisions about clinics at schools.

"The ideal scenario is that we are able to do school-based vaccinations with that three week interval before kids actually go home for the summer," Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia's vaccine coordinator, said.

Dr. Avula met with superintendents about the clinics Tuesday. He stressed school clinics would help with convenience and equitable access to the vaccine since parents could sign a consent form and not have to be present for the shot unlike at other locations, according to a health department spokesperson.

Dr. Avula and State Superintendent Dr. James Lane will hold a telebriefing Thursday morning about the possibility of vaccine clinics in schools.

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

