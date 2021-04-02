Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

How Virginia is working to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all adults by mid-April

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula said he was working to make sure all Virginia health districts were into Phase 2 vaccinations on April 18.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 18:20:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula said he was working to make sure all Virginia health districts were into Phase 2 vaccinations on April 18.

Under Phase 2, everyone, 16 and older, who lives or works in Virginia will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to make sure every district meets that deadline, they're shipping more vaccines to cities, counties, and towns still working their way through vaccinating the Phase 1b and Phase 1c populations.

Some localities reported they would be in Phase 2 by next week.

Avula said there have been talks about requiring proof of residency in order to combat vaccine tourism and people going to Phase 2 districts in order to jump the line.

He also said while Virginia wasn't seeing the COVID case increase that is trending nationally, the rate of decrease in Virginia has plateaued and is no longer going down.

"We do want to move forward with this news cautiously," Dr. Avula said. "But I do think that as we look to the summer if we can see [vaccinations] increasing and a decreasing trend of cases, I imagine things will continue to open up."

Avula said next week's shipment of over 200,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine remain en route to Virginia.

Click here to register for a vaccine appointment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

COVID-19 Quick Links

Virginia Department of Health Updates on COVID-19 in Virginia

CDC Updates on COVID-19 in US

CDC: COVID-19 Prevention & Treatments

CDC: COVID-19 Symptoms

CDC: FAQs

World Health Organization (WHO) COVID-19 Updates

WHO COVID-19 Myth Busters

COVID-19 COVERAGE EDITOR'S NOTE: Our goal at CBS 6 News and WTVR.com is to equip you with important information you need to know. Click here for our complete coverage of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.